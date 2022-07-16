Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $252,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 74.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

EOG stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.04.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

