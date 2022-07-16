Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,420 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 126,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 932.7% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 266,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 240,739 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $109.91 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.14 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.49.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

