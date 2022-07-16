Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 6,525 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

