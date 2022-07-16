Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 6,633 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

