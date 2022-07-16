Alphastar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.
Separately, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kenon during the first quarter worth $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kenon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Kenon Stock Performance
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 267.63% and a return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter.
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.
Featured Articles
