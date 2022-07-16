Alphastar Capital Management LLC Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $658,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,735 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 13.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 34.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $324,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

