Alphastar Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,615 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FIXD stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.