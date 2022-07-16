Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $18.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $678.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,858,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,861,007.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,362,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,559.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,858,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,861,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 79,700 shares of company stock valued at $563,300 and have sold 300,000 shares valued at $2,339,500. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alphatec by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 750,802 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 392,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 1,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 348,834 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Alphatec by 44.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,014,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $3,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

