American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMT. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.73.
American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %
American Tower stock opened at $257.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
