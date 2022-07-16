American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMT. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.73.

American Tower stock opened at $257.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

