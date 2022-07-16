American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 129,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $148.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.62.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

