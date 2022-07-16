Analysts Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT at $57.71

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 265,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,724,105 and have sold 26,547 shares valued at $485,245. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Confluent by 156.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,185 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Confluent by 1,679.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFLT opened at $24.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

