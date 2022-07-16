Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price at $50.00

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Doximity Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $43.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. Doximity has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,190.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 40,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 200,165 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

