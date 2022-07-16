Analysts Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Target Price at $33.75

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.49 million and a P/E ratio of -7.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $55,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,455,462.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $55,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,455,462.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $31,058.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,527.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,818 shares of company stock worth $941,435 over the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth about $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

