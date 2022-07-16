Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) PT at $532.86

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $529.71.

Several analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MSCI stock opened at $418.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.89 and a 200-day moving average of $475.87. MSCI has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in MSCI by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,422,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

