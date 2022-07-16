Analysts Set SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target at $31.57

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $60,446.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $51,716.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,609.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $60,446.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,640.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,780 shares of company stock valued at $369,455. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $43,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $434.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

