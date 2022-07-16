Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target at $139.90

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average is $119.60. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $165.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

