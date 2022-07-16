Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBP. Barclays upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

