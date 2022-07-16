Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 697.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 55.2% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 135,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 48,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $593 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 58.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

