Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.55.

Arista Networks stock opened at $101.67 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

