ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,583,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 219,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,045,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKF opened at $16.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $55.28.

