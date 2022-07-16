ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

