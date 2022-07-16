Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 38,795 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,795 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.28% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 44,404 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 125,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $628.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.77. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $90,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $245,704.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,843.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $90,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,272 shares of company stock worth $448,859 in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

