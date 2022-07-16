Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in FOX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 287,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in FOX by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth $6,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

FOX Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.68 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.