Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 32,870 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of PGT Innovations worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 78,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

PGTI opened at $17.29 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $358.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

