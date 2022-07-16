Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 10,725 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THG stock opened at $136.85 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.09.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

