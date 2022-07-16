Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $74.52. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

