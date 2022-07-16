Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives $16.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Atlas by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 925,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Atlas by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 388,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlas by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Stock Up 2.5 %

ATCO stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Atlas has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

