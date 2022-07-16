Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Audacy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

AUD stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Audacy has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, CEO David J. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,258,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,940.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Audacy by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Audacy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

