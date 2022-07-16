Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.80.

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. Autohome has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Autohome by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 23.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,714,000 after purchasing an additional 388,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

