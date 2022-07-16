Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $49.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.40.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 2.3 %
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 1,525.48%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
