Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.40.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $151.78 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.81.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 39.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

