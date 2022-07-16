B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 7,527 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $91,829.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 811,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,385.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,925 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $22,137.50.

On Thursday, July 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 30 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $345.00.

On Friday, July 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,754 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $88,860.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,333 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $429,819.39.

On Monday, June 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 12,990 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $160,166.70.

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,768 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $200,726.64.

Lazydays Price Performance

LAZY stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $376.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.60 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 7.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 63,930.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lazydays by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 479.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 79,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAZY shares. TheStreet downgraded Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lazydays to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

