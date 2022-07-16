Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

BLX opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 35.49%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the first quarter worth $58,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.