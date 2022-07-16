Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.92

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 3835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Bancolombia Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 530.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

