Bank Hapoalim BM Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.82.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.