Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 32.8% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $948,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,523.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

