Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 17.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

