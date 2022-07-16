Bank of America Lowers Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $271.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $272.00 to $271.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.5 %

APD opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.95. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after buying an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,472,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

