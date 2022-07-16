Barclays Lowers Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $33.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.5 %

UNM opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,491.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

