Barclays Trims AerCap (NYSE:AER) Target Price to $58.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC lowered their price objective on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60. AerCap has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.