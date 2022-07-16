Barclays Trims Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Target Price to $46.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BKR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE:BKR opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,237,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,942,236 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

