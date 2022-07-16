Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.45.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

