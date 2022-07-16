Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 230 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.08.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 4.5 %

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.