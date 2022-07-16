Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 1,857 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $96.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.19. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

