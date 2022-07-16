Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $218,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,892,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,972,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,191,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,051,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,061,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.