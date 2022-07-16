Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.82.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

