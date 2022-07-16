Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after buying an additional 1,082,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average of $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.16.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

