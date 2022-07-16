Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,564 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $43.41 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

