Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFAV stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52.

