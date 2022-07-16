Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Centene Stock Up 4.5 %

CNC stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

